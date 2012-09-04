PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 4

The Times
Britain’s mid-tier accountancy firms have failed to make a dent in their larger rivals’ dominance of listed company audits in the past decade, according to data from the industry’s biggest player given to the competition Commission.
The Telegraph
George Osborne’s new push to overhaul planning laws is unwelcome, misjudged and could end up reducing the number of houses that are built, the country’s most senior planning officer has said.
David Cameron began his first government reshuffle on Monday night by replacing the Conservative Chief Whip in an attempt to bring new discipline to his party.
VISA ‘CHAOS’ LET 50,000 BOGUS STUDENTS ENTER UK
An extra 50,000 bogus foreign students were able to enter the country because of “extraordinary chaos” in the UK Border Agency.
The Guardian
The government has drawn up plans to withdraw 71 pounds a week from sick and disabled benefit claimants if they fail to take steps to get back into the workplace.
The Independent
The Liberal Democrats would win almost twice as many seats at the next election under Vince Cable as they would under Nick Clegg, according to a ComRes survey.
Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority is poised to outlaw commission-led sales across the industry.