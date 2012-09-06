PRESS DIGEST - British business - SEPT 6

The Times

FSA LAMBASTES BANKS’ SALES TACTICS

Hundreds of thousands of workers at banks, building societies and call centres could have their bonuses cut after the head of the FSA, Martin Wheatley, called for a change in the structuring of incentives.

The Telegraph

BRITONS FEARED DEAD IN FRENCH MASSACRE

Three British holidaymakers were feared to have been murdered in a robbery gone wrong at a scenic countryside locale in France on Wednesday. Police described the shootings as a “massacre”.

DRAGHI PRESENTS ‘UNLIMITED’ BOND BUYING PLAN TO ECB COUNCIL

Mario Draghi has delivered his radical bond buying plan to the European Central Bank’s Governing Council in a move designed to equip the euro zone with a powerful new weapon to curb its debt crisis.

MURDOCH PAID $30 MLN DESPITE PHONE HACKING SCANDAL

News Corporation boss Rupert Murdoch has foregone part of his annual bonus in the wake of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, but been handed a pay packet topping $30 million.

The Guardian

GROWTH PLAN GETS AN EXTENSION

Prime Minister David Cameron will on Thursday announce an emergency year-long free-for-all in house extensions, allowing homeowners to build up to eight metres into their gardens without council planning permission

The Independent

BALLS: I‘M PLANNING A PROPER WEALTH TAX

A future Labour Government could bring a wealth tax on high value properties to safeguard the NHS and invest in the economy, the British Shadow finance minister Ed Balls said.

FSA PROBES LLOYDS OVER COMMISSION

Lloyds Banking Group has been referred to the Financial Services Authority’s enforcement division for “serious failings” in the way it paid commission to its sales staff.