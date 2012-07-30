PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 30

The Times

WE WILL FILL THE EMPTY OLYMPIC SEATS - COE

Olympics organisers promised on Sunday to ensure that venues would be full for the rest of London 2012 after public outrage over television images of empty seats at supposedly sold-out events.

MERKEL FEELS HEAT FROM HER VOTERS

More than half of Germans believe that their country would be better off leaving the euro.

The Telegraph

‘FIASCO’ OF THE 12,000 EMPTY SEATS

More than 12,000 seats remained empty at London 2012 venues on Sunday as angry sports fans and athletes demanded Olympics organisers sort out the “fiasco” which is rapidly becoming a national embarrassment.

ECB COULD TAKE HAIRCUT ON GREEK BONDS

Intensive discussions now under way among EU policy-makers involve the European Central Bank and a number of central banks taking a significant write-down on their Greek bonds.

ETIHAD EYES SEAT ON AER LINGUS BOARD

Etihad, the Gulf airline, is eyeing a seat on the board of Aer Lingus as it builds ambitions for its own global network to rival the likes of British Airways’ One World alliance.

RBS FACING HUGE FINE, WARNS CEO HESTER

Stephen Hester has warned that Royal Bank of Scotland is facing a huge fine over the Libor scandal that has engulfed Barclays.

The Guardian

NO GOLD BUT PLENTY TO CHEER

At the end of a weekend that encapsulated the soaring highs and crushing lows of Olympic sport, Great Britain on Sunday made its first mark on the medal table at its home Games.

The Independent

LOCOG CALLS IN THE ARMY (AGAIN)

Teachers, school children and off-duty members of the armed forces will be brought in to fill empty seats at Olympic venues in response to widespread public anger at television pictures showing hundreds of the best seats at supposedly sold out events left unoccupied.