PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 30

The Times
Olympics organisers promised on Sunday to ensure that venues would be full for the rest of London 2012 after public outrage over television images of empty seats at supposedly sold-out events.
More than half of Germans believe that their country would be better off leaving the euro.
The Telegraph
‘FIASCO’ OF THE 12,000 EMPTY SEATS
More than 12,000 seats remained empty at London 2012 venues on Sunday as angry sports fans and athletes demanded Olympics organisers sort out the “fiasco” which is rapidly becoming a national embarrassment.
Intensive discussions now under way among EU policy-makers involve the European Central Bank and a number of central banks taking a significant write-down on their Greek bonds.
Etihad, the Gulf airline, is eyeing a seat on the board of Aer Lingus as it builds ambitions for its own global network to rival the likes of British Airways’ One World alliance.
Stephen Hester has warned that Royal Bank of Scotland is facing a huge fine over the Libor scandal that has engulfed Barclays.
The Guardian
At the end of a weekend that encapsulated the soaring highs and crushing lows of Olympic sport, Great Britain on Sunday made its first mark on the medal table at its home Games.
The Independent
Teachers, school children and off-duty members of the armed forces will be brought in to fill empty seats at Olympic venues in response to widespread public anger at television pictures showing hundreds of the best seats at supposedly sold out events left unoccupied.