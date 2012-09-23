PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British business - Sept 23

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

Sunday Telegraph

AA ‘TO BE SOLD OFF’ IN 5 BLN POUND DEAL

The owners of the AA are exploring a sale of the 107-year-old motoring organisation as part of a 9 billion pound break-up strategy.

FOX GIVES HIS BACKING TO BAE MERGER

BAE has received a fresh boost to its plans to merge with EADS, after the former defence secretary, Dr Liam Fox, said he backed the 30 billion pound deal as long as important hurdles could be overcome.

MENTAL HEALTH-CARE GROUP PLOTS 500 MLN POUND HOSPITALS EXIT

The UK’s largest mental health-care provider, Cambian Group, is set to be put up for sale after its owner appointed investment bank Rothschild to explore a 500 million pound deal.

CALLS FOR BOND TO EXIT XSTRATA

John Bond has indicated that he will not stand in the way of Glencore’s $80 billion merger with Xstrata amid calls for his departure from some shareholders.

ENRC SHELVES PLAN TO SPLIT OPERATIONS

Kazakh mining conglomerate ENRC has shelved plans to split the company in two as a result of market conditions and lower production volumes.

GEORGE SOROS BUYS STAKE IN CAR DEALER LOOKERS

The billionaire investor, George Soros, has bought 4.54 percent if car dealer Lookers after shares suffered their biggest two-day drop for almost a year when the company’s second-biggest shareholder sold his stake.

RIVAL GROUP ENTERS BATTLE FOR STANSTED

A consortium led by Australasian investment manager Morrison & Co has emerged as an early rival to Manchester Airports Group in the 1 billion pound battle for Stansted airport.

Sunday Times

GOLDMAN AXES 100 PARTNERS AS BANKS FEEL PAIN

More than 100 of the best-paid bankers at Goldman Sachs are expected to leave the Wall Street investment bank in an imminent management shake-up.

BAE WOOS PENTAGON TO SAVE DEAL

BAE Systems and EADS have told the Pentagon they will create a ring-fenced American defence company with a board of U.S. nationals to win approval for their planned 28 billion pounds merger.

BP BOARD SEAT FOR KREMLIN

BP plans to appoint a prominent Russian to its board of directors as part of a sweeping new commercial alliance with the Kremlin.

FRENCH TO SELL NUCLEAR STAKE

EDF is in talks to sell a near-30 percent stake in the 14 billion pound project to build Britain’s first nuclear reactors for more than 20 years.

TCHENGUIZ OFFLOADS 3 BILLION POUNDS EMPIRE

Vincent Tchenguiz is close to offloading the 3 billion pounds property empire that helped make the colourful tycoon one of Britain’s richest men, with American financial giants AIG and Metlife among a clutch of bidders and UK insurer Prudential also expressing strong interest.

XSTRATA MULLS BONUS VOTE

The board of Xstrata is considering a separate investor vote on a huge scheme to ensure that the controversial proposal does not derail its 56 billion pound merger with Glencore.

G4S TRIO FOR HIGH JUMP OVER GAMES SHAMBLES

Three G4S executives are in the firing line as the security giant prepares to start rebuilding its reputation after the Olympic Games security fiasco.

BLACKSTONE-OWNED HOTELS UP FOR SALE

Blackstone, the American buyout firm, is close to appointing advisers to sell a portfolio of hotels it bought during the boom years for about 700 million euros.

AIRLINES SELL OUT OF AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL

Airlines are to sell a minority stake in National Air Traffic Services (Nats), the company that runs Britain’s air traffic control system.

WILLIAM HILL TAPS INVESTORS FOR 200 MILLION POUNDS

William Hill is considering asking shareholders for more than 200 million pounds to help fund a planned acquisition of rival online bookmaker Sportingbet.

Independent on Sunday

EX-STAR AT JP MORGAN SETTING UP HUGE FUND

One of the JP Morgan bankers who was a driving force behind the delayed Glencore-Xstrata mining mega-merger is understood to be raising a $2 billion fund to invest in natural resources projects.