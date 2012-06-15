PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 15

The Telegraph

140 BILLION POUNDS TO KICKSTART ECONOMY

George Osborne on Thursday announced a 140 billion pound ($217.61 billion) emergency scheme to try to avoid a second credit crisis caused by the ongoing chaos in the euro zone.

MULBERRY PLUNGES ON SALES SLOWDOWN

The chairman of Mulberry, the luxury handbag maker, insisted that the “juggernaut is very much on track” despite the company’s shares plunging by as much as 25 percent as it reported full-year sales and profits which missed analysts’ forecasts.

The Times

THE VICKERS VERDICT - BANK REFORMS NOT TOUGH ENOUGH

Flagship proposals to make British banks safer ran into immediate trouble on Thursday when their original architect suggested that they were not tough enough.

GLOOMY OUTLOOK FOR SOME AS UNILEVER FOCUSES ON SUNLIGHT

Unilever is to close four of its manufacturing and support centres in Britain with the loss of 800 jobs as it focuses production on its biggest factory, which is in Port Sunlight.

The Guardian

EMERGENCY ACTION REVEALED TO TACKLE ‘WORST CRISIS SINCE SECOND WORLD WAR’

Meryvn King announced emergency measures to help banks and boost business lending amid a warning from George Osborne that the “debt storm” raging on the continent had left Britain and the rest of Europe facing their most serious economic crisis outside wartime.

BSKYB SHARES HIT BY COST OF FOOTBALL TV RIGHTS ‘BLOWOUT’

More than 400 million pounds ($621.74 million) has been wiped off the value of BSkyB after analysts warned that the company had spent too much on “blowout” TV rights for next year’s Premier League.

The Independent

INVESTORS’ GROUPS PRESSURE OIL FIRMS TO BE ‘GREENER’

A coalition of the world’s biggest institutional investors stepped up the pressure on oil and gas companies to become greener yesterday, as they kicked off their campaign to clamp down on their “fracking” activities.

WILKINSON BACKS OFF FROM ROBERT DYAS BID

The general merchandise retailer Wilkinson has withdrawn from the bidding for hardware chain Robert Dyas, which could be sold for up to 15 million pounds ($23.32 million).