FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 3
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said it was confident of addressing concerns raised by K+S over its 7.9 billion euro ($8.7-billion) takeover proposal for the German potash miner, giving K+S's stock a boost. (bit.ly/1R9b5vF)

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigated the Conservative government's appointment of Arthur Porter to Canada's intelligence oversight agency after allegations surfaced the physician was involved in a kickback scheme in Montreal. (bit.ly/1Kxhzkd)

** Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford has been cleared to work one or two days a week as he continues his recovery from cancer surgery. (bit.ly/1H4oLjI)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian law enforcement agencies couldn't seem to agree Thursday over who should take the lead investigating a series of bomb threats - all fake - against WestJet Airlines flights over the past week. (bit.ly/1CfQRdi)

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch has become the first bank to forecast a Canadian recession this year. The bank said Canada's economy will shrink by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter, following a 0.6 per cent contraction in the first. (bit.ly/1C5tkv0)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.