3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 29
May 29, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 29

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A West Coast property developer says the Trans Mountain pipeline will ruin its plans for a new subdivision of million-dollar homes. tgam.ca/2rxvuDM

** Acacia Mining, the African subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp says it is losing more than $1 million in daily revenue as Tanzania extends an export ban and accuses mining companies of massive tax evasion. tgam.ca/2scugdF

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hopeful Pope Francis will heed a personal call to make a formal apology to aboriginal survivors of sexual and physical abuse at Catholic-run residential schools during a private audience with his holiness at the Vatican on Monday. tgam.ca/2rNWqig

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government of Ottawa has created an advisory panel aimed at bringing more zero-emission vehicles to roads across the country, a decision that industry manufacturers and electric car advocates say is a positive step forward. bit.ly/2qrVT64 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)

