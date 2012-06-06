FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 6
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
June 6, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Prime Minister’s office is putting heavy pressure on members of the Conservative caucus to vote down a Tory MP’s effort to trigger a legislative review of when human life legally begins.

r.reuters.com/ryf68s

Report in the business section:

- Canadian oil producers are facing a pipeline crunch that could limit the industry’s vast development plans as early as 2015, but face a long and increasingly bitter battle to expand their capacity to ship crude to market.

r.reuters.com/syf68s

NATIONAL POST

- Peter MacKay faced further embarrassment over the bungled F-35 procurement program Tuesday after it was revealed a 2010 Tory press conference to announce plans to buy 65 of the stealth fighter jets cost taxpayers $47,000.

r.reuters.com/tyf68s

FINANCIAL POST

- The Canadian economy will increasingly spin around the northern Alberta oil town if an industry forecast that shows Canada’s daily volumes will more than double to 6.2 million barrels a day by 2030, largely from the oil sands, proves right.

Under the forecast, made public Tuesday by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Canada will climb to the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in the world as a major oil producer.

r.reuters.com/xyf68s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.