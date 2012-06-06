PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Prime Minister’s office is putting heavy pressure on members of the Conservative caucus to vote down a Tory MP’s effort to trigger a legislative review of when human life legally begins.

Report in the business section:

- Canadian oil producers are facing a pipeline crunch that could limit the industry’s vast development plans as early as 2015, but face a long and increasingly bitter battle to expand their capacity to ship crude to market.

NATIONAL POST

- Peter MacKay faced further embarrassment over the bungled F-35 procurement program Tuesday after it was revealed a 2010 Tory press conference to announce plans to buy 65 of the stealth fighter jets cost taxpayers $47,000.

FINANCIAL POST

- The Canadian economy will increasingly spin around the northern Alberta oil town if an industry forecast that shows Canada’s daily volumes will more than double to 6.2 million barrels a day by 2030, largely from the oil sands, proves right.

Under the forecast, made public Tuesday by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Canada will climb to the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in the world as a major oil producer.

