PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 7
June 7, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson is moving major policing operations out of the force’s Ottawa division in a plan to slim down headquarters as he attempts to shift the focus off a sexual-harassment scandal and onto crime-fighting activities.

r.reuters.com/puk68s

Report in the business section:

- The federal government has ratcheted back its support for industrial research and development just as oil sands companies are gearing up their effort to find innovative ways to cut costs and improve environmental performance.

r.reuters.com/quk68s

NATIONAL POST

- The federal government has set up a counter-terrorism unit in Alberta and one of its main jobs will be to help protect the energy industry from attacks by extremists. The integrated national security enforcement team will be led by the RCMP and include officers from CSIS, the Edmonton and Calgary police forces and federal border patrol.

r.reuters.com/ruk68s

FINANCIAL POST

- The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it’s no longer planning to require that home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, be paid off over a set period.

r.reuters.com/suk68s

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
