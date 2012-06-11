FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 11
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper is preparing Canadians for the possibility of another recession, while insisting that it’s the Europeans, not his government, who will be to blame.

Report in the business section:

- Credit, a smartphone and a passport are essential tools for any Canadian company that wants to take on the world. Unfortunately for entrepreneurs, the country’s finance, wireless and aviation industries are all ruled by just a few big players and the Canadian providers of these services face almost no competitive threat from abroad.

NATIONAL POST

- Opposition politicians will be throwing hundreds of amendments at the Conservatives’ omnibus budget bill on Monday and are looking to see which ones are going to stick.

FINANCIAL POST

- At the top of a laundry list of priorities for WestJet Airlines Ltd’s chief executive Gregg Saretsky last year was building a back-up for the company’s computer and communication systems.

It was perhaps not as sexy as the behind-the-scenes work that was being done to launch WestJet’s new regional carrier. But after 27 years in the business, he knew it was much more essential.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
