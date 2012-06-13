FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 13
June 13, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada’s top soldier says it is time to get the lead out on the $35-billion federal shipbuilding contract, just as defence analysts warn that belt-tightening in Ottawa could further delay delivery of the country’s next fleet of combat ships.

Report in the business section:

- Several Canadian banks have been quietly re-evaluating their appraisal strategies amid increased worries about the accuracy of property values in a market deemed at risk of overheating.

NATIONAL POST

- Canada’s Conservative government has joined a growing international campaign aimed at persuading the International Olympic Committee to reverse its decision disallowing at this year’s London games an official moment of silence to remember Israeli Olympians murdered by terrorists at the 1972 Munich games massacre.

FINANCIAL POST

- Canada is the most expensive auto-producing jurisdiction in the world and the Canadian Auto Workers union must close the labour cost gap with their U.S. counterparts in upcoming contract talks, General Motors CEO Dan Akerson said Tuesday.

