PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Opposition members say the effects of a federal budget bill that is in its final stages in the House of Commons will be felt by Canadians for years to come and will serve as a stark reminder of Conservative tactics when the country next goes to the polls.

- The Canadian housing market is on the wrong side of the ledger in a survey of global housing prices for the first time since 2008, down 2 per cent from the same time last year when adjusted for inflation as stricter borrowing rules and fading demand cool the market.

NATIONAL POST

- Quebec government lawyers are defending a controversial protest law that is being challenged in court, arguing that it should remain in effect.

Lawyers representing student federations, unions and other groups are trying to get parts of Bill 78 - parts that pertain mainly to public protest - temporarily suspended.

FINANCIAL POST

- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, in a report released Wednesday, says resource development - primarily in Western Canada - is causing an economic imbalance in the country.