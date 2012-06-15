FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 15
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Supreme Court of Canada is interrupting its summer break to decide whether a by-election is required in a federal Toronto riding where nearly 80 voters were found to have been improperly registered to cast ballots.

Report in the business section:

- Canadian factories suddenly are among the busiest in the world.

In the United States, President Barack Obama preaches weekly about a manufacturing renaissance, and Germany’s ability to compete with lower-cost rivals in Asia continues to astonish. Yet neither of those countries is hiring more factory workers now than Canada, a country burdened by relatively high labour costs, a strong currency and weak productivity.

NATIONAL POST

- Members of Parliament completed a marathon voting session Thursday night on the Conservative government’s budget bill, voting on hundreds of amendments in an exercise that lasted nearly 24 hours.

FINANCIAL POST

- Royal Bank of Canada is notifying insurance brokers that it plans to stop selling a swath of popular life insurance products, according to a memo obtained by the Financial Post.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.