PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 19
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The Harper government and the Obama administration are closing in on a deal that would see Washington support Canada’s admission to major Pacific Rim free-trade talks, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Report in the business section:

- Officials at the Canada Revenue Agency were part of attempts to squeeze a $1-million kickback from an accounting firm in exchange for a promise to wipe out a massive tax bill, an RCMP search warrant alleges.

FINANCIAL POST

- Air Canada’s largest union says it will support the airline’s efforts to reduce its pension funding obligations through 2024 as part of new collective agreement reached through a final offer arbitration process this week.

