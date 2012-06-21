FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 21
June 21, 2012 / 9:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The United States, Australia and New Zealand are demanding unfettered access to Canada’s highly protected dairy and poultry markets a day after inviting Ottawa to join them in the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade talks.

Report in the business section:

- The federal government is moving again to tighten the rules on mortgage lending in Canada amid growing concerns that the housing market is overheated and household debt levels are climbing to perilous levels.

NATIONAL POST

- Major Canadian retailers are preparing to fight Quebec’s language police in the face of threatened prosecution of English-named companies that include no French in their storefront signage

FINANCIAL POST

- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has failed in its attempt to sell its broker mortgage brand, FirstLine Mortgages, one of the rare occasions in recent history in which a bank has not been able to find a buyer for one of its assets.

As a result, the entity, which at one stage was the country’s largest mortgage broker, will be gradually wound down.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
