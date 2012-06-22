FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 22
#Market News
June 22, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Jim Flaherty is singling out Toronto’s overheated condo market as one of the main reasons Ottawa is tightening the rules for insured mortgages.

The average price of a Toronto condo - C$334,952 - was up in the first quarter of the year, as were total condo sales. In spite of anecdotal evidence of some cooling since, Canada’s Finance Minister decided it was time to step in.

Report in the business section:

- A string of needed reforms in the past year to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, capped by Thursday’s decision by Finance Minister Jim Flaherty to further limit mortgage insurance availability, means that for the first time in the recent housing boom the Canadian taxpayer’s risk of loss is set to decline.

NATIONAL POST

- UN special rapporteur Maina Kiai listed Canada - along with Belarus, Ethiopia, the Russian Federation and Jordan - as countries where ‘the laws are particularly harsh in terms of restricting the freedom of association.’

FINANCIAL POST

- Canada’s relatively healthy economy has been largely based on borrowed money, but the situation cannot go on indefinitely, Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney warned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
