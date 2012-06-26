PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Rescuers will try “drastic” measures to reach possible survivors in a collapsed mall, acting at the urging of the community and Ontario’s Premier, after search-and-rescue operations were suspended over safety fears.

Report in the business section:

- Unable to put a value on coming Olympic Games, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp and Bell Media have walked away from their partnership rather than put together a new bid for exclusive Canadian television rights.

FINANCIAL POST

- The bad news keeps piling up for Encana Corp, the beleaguered Canadian energy icon that seems to be embroiled in a collusion plot to deflate land prices with one of its top rivals in the United States.

NATIONAL POST

- The Russians are conducting what has quietly become their annual flyover of key Canadian sites this week, revealing the two countries’ regular surveillance of one another at a time when a spy scandal and Arctic sovereignty have markedly strained relations.