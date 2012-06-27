PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Ontario’s Premier acknowledges that confusion and delays in the effort to reach possible survivors of a shopping mall roof collapse have raised concerns about the province’s capacity to respond to serious emergencies.

Report in the business section:

- Goldcorp Inc. has won a court battle against larger rival Barrick Gold Corp. over ownership of the El Morro copper-and-gold deposit in Chile, a potentially massive deposit that could become a mine as early as 2017 and keep running for nearly 20 years.

FINANCIAL POST

- Canada and Israel signed an agreement on energy cooperation Tuesday that will allow for more collaboration over resource development projects and renewable power research. Joe Oliver, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, signed the agreement along with Israeli Energy and Water Resources Minister Uzi Landau in Tel Aviv.

NATIONAL POST

- The chair of the Toronto Transit Commission will release on Wednesday a $30-billion transit expansion plan funded by a hike in property taxes. Karen Stintz hopes to funnel $45 annually from every household into the transit fund in 2013. In 2014, the tax hike would increase to $90 per household, then $180 in 2015.