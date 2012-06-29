FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 29
June 29, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- With two years left in her mandate to protect Canadians from unscrupulous business practices, Canada’s Competition Commissioner has unexpectedly quit her post.

Report in the business section:

- Quebec has beat out Ontario in a contest to get a major European aerospace manufacturer to build a fuselage-assembly facility, and company officials say government funding secured the win.

FINANCIAL POST

- Research In Motion Ltd plans to slash thousands of jobs at its Waterloo, Ontario headquarters after declining sales of its iconic BlackBerry smartphones caused the struggling technology giant to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

