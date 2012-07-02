PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- After more than 25 years of trying to replace the country’s fleet of Sea King maritime helicopters, the Canadian Forces have watched another deadline come and go.

Report in the business section:

- The sacking of 5,000 people, or about one-third of its work force, means that Research In Motion , once Canada’s most valuable public company, will be a dramatically different place when - or if - it emerges from its current restructuring.

FINANCIAL POST

- Finance Minister Jim Flaherty welcomed the “concrete steps” taken by European leaders to resolve the region’s crippling debt crisis. The progress made at the Brussels summit “is consistent with what we have been saying for about three years,” he said.

NATIONAL POST

- Government-sponsored opinion research conducted in December of last year - and released publicly last week - shows the government tested how Canadians would react to changes to Old Age Security (OAS) well before they announced their plan in Parliament.