PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 6
July 6, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper put his sprawling Conservative caucus on notice that he’ll reward performers and punish stragglers in 2013 when he conducts a significant mid-term shuffle of cabinet ministers.

Report in the business section:

- Bombardier Inc is trying a new approach to tapping into China’s rail market - not just building trains, but selling the blueprints.

NATIONAL POST

- The American ambassador to Canada has issued a reassuring statement about the state of relations between the two countries, insisting that while there have been “bumps in the road” and “strains,” the relationship has never been better.

FINANCIAL POST

- Canadian and especially British Columbia taxpayers aren’t adequately protected in the event Enbridge Inc’s proposed Northern Gateway oilsands pipeline suffers the same kind of catastrophic failure that resulted in a $765 million - and counting - spill in Michigan two years ago, says a former senior Canadian insurance executive.

