PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 9
July 9, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- Canada has joined a group of U.S.-led international donors in pledging $16 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years, with some of the cash conditional on Kabul fighting widespread corruption.

Report in the business section:

- Bombardier Inc has bulked up the order book for its new C Series airplane with a sale of 15 of the narrow-bodied commercial jets as the Farnborough International Air Show begins in Britain.

NATIONAL POST

- Prime Minister Stephen Harper told a gathering of party supporters that other nations hoping for economic success in the future must “become what Canada is today.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
