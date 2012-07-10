FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 10
July 10, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The possibility of co-operation - and perhaps even a merger - with the New Democrats as a means to defeat Conservatives in the next federal election is promising to become a key battle line in the looming Liberal leadership race, whether the Liberals like it or not.

Report in the business section:

- Bombardier Inc is in negotiations with low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad on a deal that involves increasing the number of seats on its new C Series airplane to 160, as the aircraft maker tries to land orders with discount carriers.

NATIONAL POST

- Electric utilities across Alberta say they’ve instituted rotating blackouts to deal with increased demand caused by high temperatures.

FINANCIAL POST

- Salesforce.com Inc continued its Canadian startup shopping spree on Monday, scooping up Halfiax-based GoInstant.

