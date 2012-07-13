PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 13

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Calls for an independent review into pipeline safety in Alberta are growing, with some saying it’s even more urgent now that a U.S. investigation has sharply criticized a Calgary company’s efforts to clean up a major oil spill.

Report in the business section:

* The Supreme Court has dashed the hopes of Canadian composers and music publishers with a series of rulings on copyright that includes a declaration that music publishers should not receive more money when their songs are downloaded over the Internet than when they are bought in a store.

NATIONAL POST

* Canada has created a rare buzz in one of the most super-charged real estate markets in the world by announcing that it hopes to realize as much as 120-million kroner - $20-million - from the sale of its ambassador’s mansion in the swank Oslo suburb of Bygdoy.

FINANCIAL POST

* When the combined trading and clearing powerhouse TMX Group Ltd is born in mid-September, following completion of the stock exchange takeover and transformation by the bank-backed Maple Group Acquisition Corp consortium, a widely anticipated shopping spree can get underway.