PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Oct 22

* The lawn of the British Columbia (B.C.) legislature is expected to be filled with protesters Monday for a mass sit-in against the proposed Northern Gateway oil pipeline. Scorched by the growing opposition, the B.C. government has already adopted a more hostile stand toward the project.

* Martin Rennie’s scowl soon turned into a smile Sunday night. The Vancouver Whitecaps coach was thrilled as his team became the first Canadian franchise to qualify for the Major League Soccer playoffs.

* Ottawa’s decision to spike the takeover of Progress Energy Resources Corp promises to ripple through stock markets Monday, hitting not only the natural gas company in question, but possibly others that investors believed could at some point yield fat takeover premiums.

* Canada’s parliamentary budget officer says he’ll file court action this week over the refusal of some federal departments to hand over details of billions of dollars in planned cuts by the Harper government.

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper called three federal byelections Sunday, a move Opposition Leader Tom Mulcair says is an important warmup for the clash of visions he expects in the next general election.

* The foreign financial backer for new wireless provider Wind Mobile moved Sunday to take control of the startup carrier.

Orascom Telecom Holdings SAE, an Egypt-based international wireless operator, said it plans to exercise its option to convert a 65 percent economic interest in Wind into voting equity, a move that would transfer control from Toronto-based Globalive Communications.