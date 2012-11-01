PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* While tens of thousands of children are putting the final touches on Halloween costumes and masks, the House of Commons has approved a bill banning people from hiding their faces during riots.

The private member’s legislation, Bill C-309, is the brainchild of Alberta Conservative backbencher Blake Richards.

* The Parti Québécois government is proposing a new law to break the “scourge” of corruption and is promising tighter management of the public purse in the cash strapped province.Reports in the business section:

* Athabasca Oil Corp faces new obstacles in completing a long promised multibillion dollar joint venture with partners from Kuwait and Spain, months after it said such a deal was imminent.

* The National Energy Board has launched a major audit of TransCanada Corp, after a whistle blower’s revelations about problems in the pipeline company’s operating practices.

NATIONAL POST

* An Ontario judge has issued a restraining order against Iran’s property in Canada -- including its embassy in Ottawa and a former cultural centre in Toronto -- as the family of an American woman killed in a terrorist attack tries to collect a C$13 million ($13 million) judgment by a U.S. court from a wrongful death claim against Iran’s security agency.

* New Democratic Party MP Thomas Mulcair was labelled an anti-trade, anti-business extremist Wednesday for threatening to rip up a controversial investment treaty with China.

But the NDP leader did not back down. Indeed, he ratcheted up the rhetoric against the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act, vowing that an NDP government would not be bound to honour a treaty ratified by the Harper government.

FINANCIAL POST

* Research In Motion Ltd drew one step closer to launching its long awaited next generation of BlackBerry smartphones on Wednesday, when the Waterloo, Ontario-based company announced carriers around the world have begun testing early versions of its new devices.

* Astral Media Inc executives are still eyeing a successful sale to telecom and broadcast giant BCE Inc despite the deal being spiked by regulators.

“We are still committed to see if there’s a way to complete this transaction,” Ian Greenberg, the television, radio and advertising company’s chief executive said on an earnings call Wednesday.