PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A federal burial fund meant to give impoverished veterans a final dignified salute has rejected over two-thirds of the applications it has received since 2006.

* A beef processing plant in Alberta that was temporarily closed after its products were recalled because of E.coli contamination has been cautioned for failing to fully meet food safety standards again.

Reports in the business section:

* Bombardier Inc faces fairly low expectations when it reports third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. That could play to the company’s advantage, particularly if it has any surprisingly good news to deliver.

* Global trade flows have been under growing pressure since the summer when Europe slipped back into recession, China downshifted and the United States continued to falter.

Tentative signs suggest the worst may be over as several key economies prepare to release trade figures for September this week.

NATIONAL POST

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s unusually long six day trip to India will be heavily focused on encouraging trade and investment, but will also touch on the personal ties between the two countries - the one million strong Indian diaspora in Canada.

* The race for Ontario’s top job has officially begun, with Toronto Centre MPP Glen Murray becoming the first to announce his candidacy for the leader of the Liberal Party and the premiership of the province.

FINANCIAL POST

* With a divisive and still-too-close-to-call U.S. election only days away, a group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers who gathered Sunday in Mexico City are urging political action to avoid the looming “fiscal cliff” of government spending cuts and tax hikes set to take effect next year in the United States.