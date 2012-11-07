PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian uranium and nuclear hardware may soon be shipping to India for the first time in nearly four decades after a deal reached during Stephen Harper’s visit to New Delhi.

* Ontario’s high school teachers won’t be starting job action Wednesday as union leaders have pushed back a deadline for strike action at the last minute.

Reports in the business section:

* Four senior executives abruptly left Penn West Petroleum Ltd in a management shakeup Tuesday as the Calgary energy firm joins the growing ranks of Canadian resource companies taking action to kickstart underperforming operations and flagging stock prices.

* Suzuki Canada Inc, the Canadian subsidiary of Japan-based Suzuki Motor Corp said it will continue to sell vehicles here even though American Suzuki Motor Corp is pulling out of the U.S. market and has been granted Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian-backed international bridge project between Detroit and Windsor is closer to reality after Michigan voters defeated a motion requiring a statewide vote to approve money on for the project.

* Arthur Topham, the publisher of a British Columbia website that has drawn repeated complaints over its portrayals of Jews, has been charged with promoting hatred following a six-month police investigation, officials said Tuesday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina has expressed an interest in buying Coastal Energy Co, according to documents received by the Financial Post.

* HSBC Bank Canada, the Vancouver-based subsidiary of U.K.-based HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday announced that Paulo Maia, currently the head of the Austrailian operation, has been appointed CEO of HSBC Canada, effective Jan 7, 2013.