PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 13

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* On Monday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation gave the green light to 20 local unions, including teachers with the Toronto District School Board, Canada’s largest, to launch strike action after it failed to reach an agreement with the province.

Teachers are not expected to walk out, but will limit their duties to exclude administrative tasks and supervision outside the classroom. ()

* Martha Hall Findlay is preparing to jump into the Liberal leadership race and will be supported by the team that helped propel Alberta Premier Alison Redford and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi to power.

Stephen Carter, who was campaign manager for both Nenshi and Redford, issued notice Monday that Hall Findlay would make an announcement in Calgary on Wednesday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada’s largest diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd is planning a road trip - to India.

Eager to understand the Asian nation’s growth potential more quickly and more completely than it did the explosive demand out of China over the past decade, Teck wants to judge for itself whether forecasts for massive growth in India are realistic. ()

* After numerous delays and disastrous financial results resulting from weak sales of current BlackBerry models, Research In Motion said it will hold the BlackBerry 10 launch event on Jan. 30 in various countries around the world.

On that day, RIM will unveil the first two phones - likely a full touchscreen device, as well as a touchscreen device that also has a physical keyboard - and announce their commercial availability. That could be a couple of weeks later, according to one source familiar with the plan. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The candidates to become the next Premier of Ontario have taken their cue from the departing one and spoken about the prospects of Liberal renewal at every step.

Eric Hoskins, the Toronto MPP who will make formal his leadership bid on Tuesday morning, described it not as a leadership bid but as “an important announcement about renewal in the Ontario Liberal Party.” ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The International Energy Agency predicts the United States will be capable of meeting its own energy needs by 2035, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its top crude supplier - Canada - has reason to panic. ()

* A key element of a U.S. regulator’s case against Canada’s largest bank may hinge on the interpretation of a series of internal emails.

An amended complaint filed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in U.S. District Court in connection with its “wash trading” case against Royal Bank of Canada includes excerpts from an email exchange between senior RBC employees.

The conversation appears to show dissent within the bank over what to tell U.S. regulators about the trading practices now at the center of the allegations. ()