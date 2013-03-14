PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Justin Trudeau has already been anointed the next leader of the Liberal Party by one of his main rivals in the race, all the while winning a crucial extension in his efforts to allow supporters to register for next month’s vote.

* Police have searched the Montreal home of a former executive who ran SNC Lavalin Group Inc’s international construction division, extending a probe of foreign bribery allegations to include an earlier era of the firm’s leadership.

* The Parti Québécois government is poised to launch an offensive against Ottawa as part of a “sovereignist governance” strategy adopted by cabinet. Alexandre Cloutier, Minister for Canadian Intergovernmental Affairs, said the attack will be on the federal government’s reforms of employment insurance, which the PQ contends are especially harmful to seasonal workers in Quebec.

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry announced an order of 1 million new BlackBerry 10 smartphones, its largest single order ever, as the company looks to the devices to drive a much-needed turnaround.

* Bell Media Inc wants to redirect millions of dollars in new program funding toward the creation of new dramas and comedies, citing a lack of interest and limited audiences for “high-end performing and visual arts programming.”

* Two years after a massive earthquake and the resulting tsunami took 16,000 lives and washed 1.5 million tonnes of debris into the ocean, Japan has given Canada C$1 million ($973,500) to help clean up the British Columbia coast.

NATIONAL POST

* The British Columbia Medical Association and the provincial government are teaming up to offer a big carrot to doctors to get them to practice in several rural areas. Family doctors and specialists who commit to three years in one of 17 designated communities will get a special payment of C$100,000.

* The cost of cancelling two gas plants in Oakville and Mississauga in Ontario is closer to C$828 million, more than three times what the governing Liberals insist taxpayers will bear, an energy expert said on Wednesday.

* Toronto’s lobbyist registrar says the city government should tighten the rules around when and where lobbying can occur. Linda Gehrke wants council to restrict lobbying to regular business hours - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. - or during council or committee meetings.

FINANCIAL POST

* Railroads such as Warren Buffett’s Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC are keeping oil flowing from the Bakken in North Dakota to refineries along the Texas Gulf Coast, as the White House deliberates on the fate of TransCanada Corp’s petroleum artery.

* The founder and executive chairman of Fisker Automotive Inc resigned from the cash-strapped “green car” startup on Wednesday, saying he was at odds with the automaker’s top executives over business strategy.

* Canada’s Northwest Territories is appealing to Asian investors to boost oil and natural gas drilling after reaching an agreement with the federal government over control of resources, the region’s leader said.