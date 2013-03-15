PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* More than 2-1/2 years after a Canadian pipeline rupture spilled heavy oil into a Michigan river, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is ordering Calgary-based Enbridge Inc to perform additional dredging to remove submerged oil.

* Nancy Pelosi, one of Washington’s most powerful Democrats, has signaled that she is skeptical about the benefits of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline that would send heavy crude from Alberta’s oil sands across the United States to refineries on the Gulf Coast.

* Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp is promising a special deal to Toronto that would give the city a generous slice of gambling revenues from a downtown casino. Toronto would receive fees for hosting a casino that are more than double those offered to other municipalities.

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry is bringing more functionality to the security services it already offers for Apple Inc’s iOS devices and smartphones running Google Inc’s Android software as the BlackBerry maker battles to retain its lead in the increasingly competitive mobile device management space.

* Pierre Karl Péladeau surprised the media industry and even some Quebecor Inc directors by stepping down as chief executive and handing the company to his most trusted lieutenant, Robert Dépatie.

* The fate of Suncor Energy Inc’s Voyageur upgrader will be made public within days, but with rapidly expanding North American oil supplies challenging the viability of major oil sands projects, the prospects for the C$11.6 billion ($11.3 billion) upgrader are looking increasingly grim.

NATIONAL POST

* Peter Penashue, the federal intergovernmental affairs minister, resigned on Thursday from cabinet and as the member of Parliament for Labrador over irregularities with campaign funding.

* After a near-disaster at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, the Transportation Safety Board has dispatched an investigator to find out how an unmanned work van was allowed to drive into the path of an incoming flight from Edmonton.

FINANCIAL POST

* A new report says Canada has moved up its economic ranking to sixth out of 16 countries - but it’s mostly due to the weakness of other countries. The Conference Board of Canada says the country has retained its “B” grade and improved its ranking from 11th since its last report card in pre-recession 2008, adding that part of the reason the surge is because some European countries going through tough times.

* Interactive Ontario is the latest industry group to urge the Ontario Securities Commission to approve proposed exemptions for raising capital in the province via crowdfunding. The OSC released a consultation paper at the end of last year, calling for interested stakeholders to comment on proposed regulatory changes that would allow small businesses and startups to solicit small contributions from a large number of investors in exchange for securities.