PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Plans for a Toronto waterfront casino are facing a fresh challenge as undecided city councillors say they cannot support a new gaming facility without the major cash injection promised by the province’s lottery agency. ()

* Target Corp is struggling with a problem that few retailers face: too much demand for too little inventory, risking dampening customers’ enthusiasm as the U.S. discounter gets ready to open a new wave of stores. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Williams Energy Canada is betting a part of Alberta’s future will be in plastics, announcing plans to build a facility to produce feedstock for plastics manufacturing using low-cost propane derived from the oil sands upgrading process. ()

NATIONAL POST

* As he approaches his eighth and possibly final budget, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will no doubt be thinking about his legacy, the last acts that will shape how he will be remembered. The air is thick with leaks, speculation and flat-out guesses of what he might have in mind: from reclaiming federal funds for job training from the provinces, to sweeping tax reform, to more prosaic measures like trimming the federal public service. ()

* All members of Alberta’s Wildrose party are funnelling 8 percent of their salaries to charity. Opposition Leader Danielle Smith says all 17 members of her caucus are accepting no more than $145,000 a year in pay.

That’s what MLAs were making before Premier Alison Redford’s Tories used their majority on a committee last year to increase pay by 8 percent to $156,000. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Even before the federal government delivers its 2013 budget, the writing is already on the wall: Limited economic growth, slower household spending and the same old rock-bottom interest rates.

Despite a hoped-for recovery in U.S. demand for homes and vehicles, Canada’s biggest bank says the economy will continue to struggle without an increased push from business investment and exports - an issue that has been a sore point among public policymakers. ()