PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 25

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Canada's credit unions, an often overlooked corner of the financial sector, are about to get a lot more vocal and aggressive as they attempt to take market share from the big banks, while also fighting Ottawa on controversial tax changes that threaten their business.

Not a single new casino has been built yet in Ontario, but government plans for increasing the number of gambling establishments have slashed the financial worth of existing casinos, resulting in the loss of millions of tax dollars for several municipalities.

Reports in the business section:

BlackBerry investors will get a clear view of whether the sleek, touchscreen devices - hailed as the best BlackBerrys ever - are tumbling from store shelves in enough numbers to bolster the company's flagging sales.

NATIONAL POST

If money talks, then it's saying Justin Trudeau has a lock on the federal Liberal leadership while Joyce Murray and Martha Hall Findlay are fighting over who'll finish second. His team has told The Canadian Press it will show Trudeau has pulled in just over $1 million since launching his campaign last October.

* As the 20 patients in Pisa, Italy, waited to undergo thyroid surgery, they descended into unconsciousness thanks to a cocktail of anaesthetic drugs delivered from a surprising destination.

The infusion machines in Pisa were controlled remotely by specialists in Montreal, a unique experiment in "transcontinental anaesthesia" that could eventually make operations safer in isolated communities, a new study indicates.

FINANCIAL POST

Without much fanfare, WestJet Airlines Ltd has been quietly rolling out some strategic changes to its fleet of Boeing 737s in recent weeks, altering the cabin configuration fairly dramatically to add a new class of seating, all the while packing in more travelers in the rest of its planes.