PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Companies hoping to snag a piece of the biggest roadwork contract in Quebec’s history will first have to prove they’re corruption-free, a major test for the province as it aims to fix its failing infrastructure while tackling graft in the construction industry. ()

* Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne has stepped up her push for new taxes or tolls to pay for public transit expansion, warning that without such measures, badly needed infrastructure will never see the light of day. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty says Canada is nearing an elusive free-trade agreement with South Korea, but some Canadian exporters warn they are years behind other countries that already have deals with the Asian manufacturing powerhouse. ()

* Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) is about to reintroduce legislation designed to ensure Canadian companies are not using conflict minerals in their supply chain - and that consumers can be certain their smartphones and other electronics are free of minerals fuelling violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Conservative MP Mark Warawa, who wants Canadian parliamentarians to condemn sex-selection abortions, is refusing to back down after his motion was deemed out of order last week by a House of Commons committee.

Warawa is urging MPs to reverse that decision and allow a vote in the Commons on the issue. He will plead his case on Wednesday to the Commons’ procedural affairs committee. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The apparently lacklustre sales of BlackBerry’s new flagship Z10 handset in the United States have caused some observers to wonder if the delayed launch in the smartphone maker’s most important market have dealt a blow to its chance at a comeback. ()