PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Ontario government has reached an agreement in principle with the union representing high-school teachers at the province’s public school boards. ()

* Thousands of barrels of Alberta oil-sands crude - the same stuff destined for the controversial Keystone XL project - spilled into a suburban Arkansas neighborhood over the weekend after a much smaller, older pipeline ruptured, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A Canadian warship has made a major drug bust at sea. The Department of National Defence said the HMCS Toronto has seized around 500 kilograms of heroin from a boat in the Indian Ocean.