PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Parti Québécois is setting aside its many long-standing differences with Ottawa in a bid to help collect billions of dollars in taxes hidden offshore.

Quebec Premier Pauline Marois said she supports “without any reservation” the federal government’s effort to obtain a list of those who allegedly use offshore accounts to avoid paying income taxes - and is working out a way to team up with Ottawa if and when it launches legal action. ()

* Passport Canada, the agency that issues passports to Canadians, is projecting a quarter of its work force could be cut as it rolls out new chip-embedded, 10-year travel documents.()

Reports in the business section:

* Barrick Gold Corp has suspended construction in Chile on its massive Pascua-Lama gold and silver project, responding to a court order that further delays work on a mine already a year behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget. ()

* Suncor Energy Inc spilled roughly 225 barrels of a renewable diesel product at a West Coast terminal Saturday, with a small amount of fuel reaching the waters of Burrard Inlet.

The facility is near Port Moody, British Columbia, and most of the fuel spilled on the ground, Suncor spokeswoman Sneh

NATIONAL POST

* A co-founder of iconic Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive had a sexual relationship with a girl between the age of 11 and 14, a British Columbia (B.C.) judge was told this week. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* If the Obama administration rejects the Keystone XL pipeline, it would be a significant thorn in Canadian-U.S. relations, Alberta’s premier said. Premier Alison Redford was in Washington for her fourth trip to lobby on behalf of a pipeline that Canada sees as critical to its economic well-being. ()

* The political will is high to conclude a free trade deal between Canada and the European Union, even if negotiations to resolve outstanding issues are taking longer than expected, Maurizio Cellini, the head of the economic and trade section of the EU’s delegation in Canada, said. ()