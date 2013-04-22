FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 22
April 22, 2013

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa is set to announce that the province’s deficit for 2012-13 was less than C$10 billion ($9.75 billion) - a dramatic reduction from the C$14.8 billion projected in last year’s budget. ()

* Two people have been shot during the robbery at a Trust bank near Runnymede Road and St. Clair Avenue in Toronto, police say. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Bank of Canada Chief Mark Carney said he is unlikely to raise interest rates until economic growth surpasses 2 per cent and inflation quickens, adding that personal debt levels and the housing market will also influence the timing of his next move. ()

* Canada’s lumber producers say that a shortage of rail cars is causing them to lose sales and market share, just as American demand for their products returns after a long, severe slump. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Conservative government is believed to be facing a request by the United States to join an anti-ballistic missile shield in response to increased tension with North Korea and Iran. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
