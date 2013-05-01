FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 1
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A deal has been reached to end Alberta’s wildcat strike. Union members will report to work at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning after their executive team agreed to a deal on Tuesday night with the province to end an illegal strike that began four days earlier. ()

* Thousands of workers paraded through central Dhaka on May Day to demand safety at work and the death penalty for the owner of a garment factory building that collapsed last week in the country’s worst industrial disaster, killing at least 395 people and injuring 2,500. ()

* A Jewish advocacy group has called on the University of British Columbia to prevent Leila Khaled, known for her role in hijacking’s in 1969 and 1970, from speaking at a conference devoted to Palestinian issues, saying the controversial figure’s past should preclude her from having any public platform in Canada. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Twitter’s hiring of Kirstine Stewart, one of the most senior executives at the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, to lead the social media site’s first regional office in Canada is a signal of the company’s growing ambitions to be connected to television. ()

* The Retail Council of Canada will develop an updated set of “responsible trade” guidelines in the aftermath of the tragedy in Bangladesh that left almost 390 people dead - mostly in garment factories housed in a building that collapsed last week. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Nelson Mandela’s daughter attacked Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s president, Tuesday for inviting television cameras to record a visit to her father which showed him looking frail and bewildered by the politicians jostling around him. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada’s largest chain of big city English language daily newspapers, is eliminating the role of local publishers at its papers as part of a move to centralize more of the company’s business operations. ()

* Hudson’s Bay Co will open stores-within-a-store for Tommy Hilfiger as the department store chain increases its assortment of the U.S. sportswear brand across Canada, the companies announced Tuesday. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.