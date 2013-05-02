PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian banks and other financial institutions should be required to find out the beneficial owners of corporations or trusts that are transferring money overseas, according to recommendations in a new report on tax evasion by Parliament’s finance committee. ()

* The Parti Québécois, which has come under attack in recent months for cutting social programs, says it will reconsider a commitment to eliminating Quebec’s deficit. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Ottawa and Canadian dairy farmers have bowed to pressure from the fast-food industry and will let thousands of pizza restaurants buy heavily discounted mozzarella cheese. ()

* Tim Hortons Inc is under pressure from an activist investor that wants the company to pare back its U.S. growth and borrow billions to fund a share buyback. ()

* An Ontario Superior Court judge has sided with Chevron Corp and tossed out an attempt by lawyers for Amazonian villagers trying to use Canadian courts to collect on a controversial $19 billion judgment leveled against the company in Ecuador over oil pollution. ()

NATIONAL POST

* B.C.’s police watchdog on Wednesday officially cleared the Prince George RCMP of any criminal wrongdoing for shooting dead Gregory Matters, a 40-year-old Bosnia veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress, in an altercation at his rural home. ()

* Amid calls from one high ranking government official to develop the Toronto waterfront “faster and harder”, the head of the agency in charge of revitalization signaled it wants the power to borrow money in the future. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s banks rank their prudential regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), ahead of other regulators domestically and abroad when it comes to the relationship between the watchdog and the financial institutions, according to The Strategic Counsel, an independent research firm. ()

* The acquittal in January of three former Nortel Networks’ executives on fraud charges prompted questions inside the RCMP about the force’s ability to tackle future white-collar investigations. ()