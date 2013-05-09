PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada’s Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver is raising the prospect of a trade fight with the European Union over its proposal to label oil sands crude as dirty even as both sides try to seal a major deal to liberalize two-way trade. ()

* The Quebec government is preparing to table a Mining Act that will require companies to be socially and environmentally accountable to the local communities they operate in while being closely monitored to ensure the rules will be followed. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Wireless upstart Mobilicity has scoured the globe to find a willing buyer but despite “extensive marketing efforts,” the Vaughan, Ontario-based carrier has yet to clinch a binding sale agreement. And time is running out for it to do so before its debt holders vote on two plans of arrangement related to its restructuring later this month. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Amid rising speculation about a suspicious package found at Department of National Defence headquarters, an Ottawa bomb squad commander said Wednesday it contained “elements” of an improvised explosive device, but lacked the crucial explosive materials needed to make a real bomb. ()

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has reshuffled her cabinet after one of her ministers was rushed to hospital. Officials say Government Services Minister Harinder Takhar has resigned due to medical issues after being rushed to hospital during his mother’s funeral. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s condominium sector continues to show signs of a serious slowdown and a report Wednesday suggests lenders are growing wary of the country’s largest highrise market. ()

* First Nations from British Columbia urged Enbridge Inc on Wednesday to start an exit strategy for its proposed Northern Gateway oil sands pipeline, or face lengthy legal action. But Chief Executive Al Monaco said Enbridge is focused on the regulatory review that is nearing completion and that the company wants to continue to engage with those affected to build a better project. ()