PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Civic leaders are adding to a chorus of calls on Toronto Mayor Rob Ford to clear the air about allegations of drug use amid growing concern that the scandal has derailed council’s business of governing. ()

* Without more support for industry investment in research and development, Canada will be hard-pressed to keep up with international competitors and will risk an erosion of its economic wellbeing, a report on the state of the nation’s science and technology landscape by the Science, Technology and Innovation Council has revealed. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The damage to the ground immediately surrounding an oil car that derailed on Tuesday and spilled some of its contents in rural Saskatchewan is apparently contained. On Tuesday morning, five tank cars carrying crude oil and operated by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd derailed outside the town of Jansen, Saskatchewan. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Federal NDP Leader Tom Mulcair says he was contacted by the provincial police anti-corruption squad in Quebec to discuss a suspected 17-year-old bribe offered to him. Mulcair says he never reached out to the police himself because he had no proof a bribe was actually being offered at a 1994 meeting with the now controversial ex-mayor of Laval, Quebec, Gilles Vaillancourt. ()

* Canada is investigating allegations that Eritrea’s diplomatic mission in Toronto has continued soliciting money for the East African regime’s military despite being warned by the Department of Foreign Affairs to stop. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Gold mining stocks have been decimated in recent months, but Jamie Sokalsky does not think investors should expect any corresponding uptick in merger and acquisition activity. Speaking at the Bloomberg Canada Economic Summit, the chief executive of Barrick Gold Corp said there is a general “anti-M&A” mood in the gold space right now, and that investors don’t even ask him about it much anymore. ()

* Concerns are being raised that efforts to improve efficiency at Canadian Pacific Railway are contributing to a series of accidents at the railroad in recent months, including two more this week. ()