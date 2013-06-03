PRESS DIGEST-Canada- June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Canada's "middle-skill" employment sector continues to erode alongside the growth of high-skill jobs, an indication that the labor market is splintering between well-paid, interesting, permanent jobs - and the rest.

* Civic leaders gathered in Vancouver at the annual meeting of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, taking time to mark their progress on securing greater financial commitments from Ottawa to battle gridlock and to set new priorities.

* Canada's largest wireless provider Rogers Communications Inc is launching a program in the back-to-school season aimed at bridging the digital divide that separates the poorest of Canada's poor from the Internet.

* HudBay Minerals Inc is making its first big bet overseas with a C$1.5 billion ($1.45 billion) copper mine in Peru. As its engineers work on mine construction, the Toronto-based company's accountants are proceeding with a related project -- preparing to lay out, under contentious new U.S. securities regulations, precisely what revenues it pay.

* An internal review of the immigration files of two men accused of plotting an al-Qaeda-linked attack against a VIA Rail train has prompted the government to order up new legislation narrowing access to the criminal pardon system.

* Toronto's mayor has passed up another chance to directly address allegations of a video in which he appears to be smoking crack cocaine. Rob Ford used his weekly radio show (on Newstalk 1010) to take a swipe at Ontario's governing Liberals and media pundits who have questioned his ability to govern amid the video scandal.

* Western Potash Corp said on Sunday that a Chinese joint venture company agreed to make a strategic investment that will result in its owning a 19.9 percent stake in the fertilizer company and a seat on its board.

* Police in Algeria raided the country headquarters of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc as the Canadian engineering giant tries to resolve questions about its activity in the North African nation.