PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Amid the ongoing Senate expense scandal, Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government has largely shot down a move by one of its own back-benchers to publicly reveal the salaries and expenses of many top federal bureaucrats. ()

* The Quebec Soccer Federation says if Sikh kids want to play soccer while wearing a turban there’s an easy solution: they can play in their own yard. The federation held a teleconference on Monday to explain its weekend decision to uphold a ban on turbans that is unique in the country. ()

* Provincial civil servants have drawn up a list of new fees and levies to help raise money for Queen’s Park, including bringing back photo radar, making prison inmates pay rent during their incarceration and adding a 75-cent surcharge to monthly phone bills. ()

Reports in the business section:

* After sparking a dramatic overhaul at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, activist investor Bill Ackman is taking some of his money off the table. Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to sell up to 7 million shares in the railway on the open market. ()

* Auto sales surged in Canada last month to a level not seen since before the recession amid other signs that the recovery of the domestic economy is growing more robust. ()

* Industry Minister Christian Paradis will double down on the federal government’s goal of ensuring sustainable competition in the $19-billion wireless industry when he announces a high-stakes decision on spectrum-licence transfers on Tuesday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s telecom regulator on Monday told Canadians they essentially can no longer sign three-year contracts for mobile wireless services and devices. The contracts, fabulously popular among phone users, allow wireless consumers to buy expensive new iPhones, BlackBerrys and Galaxies by spreading the cost over a long period, like leasing a car. ()

* As Western Potash Corp was putting the finishing touches on a Chinese financing last week, the company was also in contact with regulators regarding the trading of its stock. Management at Vancouver-based Western Potash became alarmed as the stock shot to 73 Canadian cents over a few days from 56 Canadian cents, with trading volumes that were more than double normal levels. ()