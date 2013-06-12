PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian Soccer Association has suspended the Quebec Soccer Federation over its decision this month to uphold a ban on turbans and other Sikh religious headgear, a conflict that now risks dragging thousands of children who play organized soccer into the controversy. ()

* Councillor Jaye Robinson, who was turfed out by Toronto Mayor Rob Ford from his executive this week, wants to get a few things on the record: She was warned there would be “consequences” for speaking to the media about the mayor’s personal problems and she has no regrets about what she has done. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Encana Corp has turned to an outsider to lead it for the first time, hiring former BP Plc executive Doug Suttles, and giving him up to two years to turn around the struggling business. ()

NATIONAL POST

* If there are answers to be found to the many questions raised after several senior staffers in the officer of Dalton McGuinty were found to have deleted their email accounts amid heightened interest in the discussion surrounding the cancellation of two Toronto-area power plants, those answers are not likely to come from the former premier himself: McGuinty is reportedly set to resign as member of the Ontario provincial parliament for Ottawa South. ()

* Opposition MPs turned on each other Tuesday after New Democrats upstaged Liberal leader Justin Trudeau by calling for an investigation into taxpayer-funded travel related to paid speaking engagements. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Royal Bank of Canada, Canada’s largest lender, and several units were sued by Rakuten Bank Ltd over claims it marketed and sold unsuitable securities backed by deteriorating mortgage loans that wiped out a $10 million investment. ()

* Air Canada has found itself at odds with its flight attendants’ union over the number of crew members it wants to have aboard some of its flights. Olivia Chow, the federal NDP transport critic, lent her support Tuesday to the Air Canada Component of CUPE, which represents the airline’s flight attendants, arguing a reduction in flight attendants would compromise safety aboard its flights. ()