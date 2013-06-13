PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The chair of a parliamentary anti-terrorism committee says he was unaware of a federal spying program that allows for the collection of Canadians' data trails.

* Senator Mac Harb has been ordered to repay more than C$230,000 ($225,900) in expenses he claimed to the Senate during the past eight years, according to the Senator in charge of a series of expense audits.

* The Alberta government has taken the extraordinary step of firing the health superboard that makes day-to-day decisions regarding operations at the province's hospitals and clinics after board members refused, even when asked by the health minister, to revoke executive bonuses.

* In a C$5.8 billion deal that will reshape Canada's grocery industry, Sobeys Inc, operated by Empire Co Ltd, is buying Safeway Inc's Canadian division to beef up its western business and take on intensifying competition.

* Canada is joining a list of countries pushing resource companies for more disclosure about payments to foreign governments. But there is a growing debate about how complex the global system will become, how measures will be implemented, and whether they will provide enough useful information.

* Microsoft Corp has opened a new technology center - the first of its kind in Canada - as part of a bid to convince its business customers to embrace the cloud.

* Mocked for his red-and-white gym gear and derided for hailing from a nation of seal clubbers, an Ottawa-born teenager says he dropped out of a Christian school in upstate New York because staff relentlessly teased him over his Canadian background.

* NASCAR driver Jason Leffler died after an accident on Wednesday night in a heat race at a dirt car event at Bridgeport Speedway.

* The Fort Hills mine oil sands project will have to make "economic sense" before Suncor Energy Inc will sign off on a final investment decision with its French partner Total SA , according to the Calgary-based company's chief financial officer.

* TransCanada Corp says it is disappointed by the National Energy Board's latest rejection of its proposals on how the company charges customers to ship natural gas across the country.