FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 1
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario’s premier was embraced as the VIP of what’s billed as Canada’s largest gay pride parade, alongside a host of other political figures and colourful characters celebrating equality. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada is headed for what could be a seventeenth-straight monthly trade deficit - the result of weak commodity prices and the sluggish global economy. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Millions of federal dollars earmarked for multiculturalism programming are going unspent, resulting in what the government calls responsible cuts to program budgets but what critics consider a sign of a worrisome shift. ()

* Support slipped for the Federal Liberals and surged for the Conservatives this month as new poll data shows Justin Trudeau’s party would win a minority government if an election were held today. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* On the north side of Douglas Channel, a quick boat ride from the Haisla Nation’s town site, an old log dumpsite covered by forest is awaiting transformation as the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) export site on Canada’s West Coast. ()

* Royal Bank of Canada is once again boosting some of its home mortgage rates effective Tuesday. RBC increased some of its mortgage rates earlier this month following a plunge in bond prices in May. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.