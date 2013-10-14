PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is pledging to put out more robo-calls like one he made on Friday criticizing a councillor for voting against his Scarborough subway plan. Councillors, meanwhile, accused Ford of using "bullying" tactics and called for him to be dealt with by the city's integrity commissioner.

* Canada's housing market is back on a roll, a finding that should be evident in the September sales data that the Canadian Real Estate Association will release on Tuesday. The slump that began in the summer of 2012 came to an end this past summer, with sales topping economists' forecasts, and the market showing a surprising amount of momentum.

* Discount behemoth Wal-Mart Canada Corp has quietly started to sell food online, ranging from Halloween candy to gluten-free organic cereals and prepared Thai dishes. Its initiative sets the stage for an even more intense battle with grocery rivals in an already cutthroat field.

* An Ontario government order holding directors and officers of defunct Northstar Aerospace Inc personally responsible for a C$15 million ($14.4 million) cleanup of a polluted parcel of company land is sending a chill through the country's community of corporate directors.

* The federal government will unveil plans this week to force cable and satellite TV providers to offer consumers so-called pick-and-pay services. Consumers are frustrated over being forced to buy large bundles of channels they don't want when they sign up for satellite and cable TV services, says Industry Minister James Moore.

