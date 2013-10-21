PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Native leaders are warning that the violent clash between Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Elsipogtog First Nation - which last week saw police vehicles torched, rubber bullets fired and rocks thrown - is just the tip of the iceberg.

The protest against shale-gas exploration near the village of Rexton, New Brunswick, took place as some aboriginal groups across the country are expressing frustration over being excluded from consultations, especially when it comes to resource development. ()

* The Conservative government is seeking to give victims of crime a more active role in the legal process. A bill will be put forward this fall that extends victim involvement “from the time of the offence to the final disposition of the sentence,” Justice Minister Peter MacKay told The Globe and Mail. ()

* The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued an alert over another beef product because of possible E. coli contamination. The federal food safety watchdog is warning the public not to consume uncooked lean ground beef from Belmont Meats of Toronto, distributed at Loblaw stores. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Corporate Canada is expected to raise spending in 2014 to take advantage of a global economic recovery. CIBC World Markets Inc Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal said Canadian companies are well-positioned to increase capital expenditures, particularly if the U.S. economy gets rolling. ()

* Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd both experienced weak grain shipments in the third quarter, although shipments are expected to rise in the fourth quarter due to a bumper crop in Canada. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A free trade deal linking Canada and Europe, even in the absence of a final text, is a historic win for the federal Conservative party and for Prime Minister Stephen Harper personally. It could not have come at a better time, from a Tory political perspective. ()

* A probe by the auditor general into spending in the Senate has prompted senators and the chamber’s administration to start creating paper trails for decisions that previously weren’t documented. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Even amid a slowdown in hiring across Canada, small businesses continue to face difficulties recruiting and keeping the best employees. ()

* Northwest Territories village Inuvik’s untapped resources, and non-existent infrastructure to develop or deliver them is becoming a metaphor for Canada itself. The latest, most egregious example of this problem revolves around the lack of strategy, politics and recurring media flashpoints concerning pipelines and, to a lesser extent, power generation infrastructure. ()