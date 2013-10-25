PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper insisted that “very few” people in Conservative circles knew that chief aide Nigel Wright was personally bailing out Senator Mike Duffy when the politician faced public pressure to reimburse taxpayers for questionable expense claims. ()

* Senators pressed the Canadian government about why a federal spy agency has been probing telecommunications in Brazil, seeking clear answers about the activities of Communications Security Establishment Canada. ()

Reports in the business section:

* CGI Group Inc faced the full fury of the U.S. political process on Thursday, as executives from the Canadian technology giant appeared before an angry congressional committee investigating the botched rollout of the healthcare.gov website. ()

* Companies operating in Canada’s oil sands are facing new pressure to assess and disclose the long-term risks to the value of their crude reserves amid a global effort to address climate change. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Training for front-line officers and better information sharing between police and government agencies can help protect law enforcement officials from potentially aggressive “sovereign citizens,” says a newly declassified briefing to Canadian police chiefs. ()

* An American who shot a Chicago police officer, and then fled to Toronto until he was caught 30 years later, was treated unfairly by Canadian immigration officials, a judge has ruled. The Federal Court of Canada said there were several problems with the way officials handled Douglas Gary Freeman’s immigration case and, as a result, he was “denied procedural fairness.” ()

FINANCIAL POST

* On a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, the Chief Executive of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc ripped into OAO Uralkali, the Russian producer, saying its decision to collapse a cartel-like marketing company and max out production was “probably the single dumbest thing” he has ever seen in the fertilizer business. ()

* Pershing Square Capital Management has announced a public offering of more than 5.9 million shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd that would have a value of more than $880-million at market prices. ()