PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Montrealers turned to a veteran federal politician with a populist touch to lead Montreal into a critical era of rebuilding, sending Denis Coderre to city hall as mayor but ensuring he faces strong opposition on city council. ()

* Quebec voters are hoping to turn the page on an era of scandal-ridden leadership as they cast their ballots in municipal elections across the province on Sunday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* It’s decision week for BlackBerry Ltd, the battered former champion of Canada’s technology industry. Monday is the day by which Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is expected to finalize a deal to buy the smartphone maker for $4.7 billion. ()

* Canada’s jobless rate has ebbed to a five-year low, reflecting solid job creation in some sectors and - in the case of September - fewer young people looking for work. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford said on Sunday that he has to ‘slow down on his drinking.’ He promised to ‘make changes in my life,’ but did not admit to drug use. ()

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been given his marching orders from a Conservative party not frightened to embrace social conservatism and a hard-core shift to the right. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Despite all the challenges Canada’s oil patch has faced, it’s been a pretty good year for Canadian energy stocks - and some ‘are very cheap and very strong on earnings.’ ()